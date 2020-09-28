Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, September 28
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 97,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 7 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,015 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,003,115 tests have been completed to date.
There are 87,330 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 7,546 patients have required hospitalization and 2,111 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 276 – 1 death
Cook: 6
Itasca: 347– 15 deaths
Koochiching: 123- 3 death
Lake: 60
St. Louis: 1,659 – 41 deaths
Ashland: 103 – 2 death
Bayfield: 100 – 1 death
Douglas: 455
Iron: 142 – 1 death
Sawyer: 211 – 1 death
Gogebic: 147 – 1 death
As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 115,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,281 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
