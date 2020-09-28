WLSSD Accepting Fall Leaves, Garden Debris to Turn into Compost

Any of your grass clippings, leaves, garden debris and even fresh-cut holiday trees can be dropped off for free and turn into compost to purchase for your gardening next year.

DULUTH, Minn.- As Fall leaves and garden debris pile up in your yard, WLSSD is accepting that yard waste to turn into compost.

The drop-off site is on Courtland Street, off I-35 at 27th Avenue West.

“What it does is it adds some organic matter to your soil,” said AJ Axtell, Environmental Program Coordinator for WLSSD.

“So if you’re like me and you’ve got clay soils, same thing if you have sandy soils, mix in some of our compost you’re gonna get better water retention, your plants are gonna be happier, gardening’s gonna be a little bit easier on you,” she said.

Starting October 16th, the WLSSD Yard Waste Site will expand its days of operations to Thursday through Monday.

The site will remain open during the Twin Ports Interchange Project this fall, which will include the closure of the 27th Avenue West bridge.