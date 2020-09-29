148th Fighter Wing Holding Night Training Throughout the Northland

148th officials tell us they try hard to balance training at night while being respectful of the community.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 148th Fighter Wing is high in the sky over the Northland as part of a training mission that’s been going on since last week.

It’s all about helping F-16 pilots get as comfortable as possible flying after dark to carry out missions by using night vision goggles and special heat sensors to detect what’s around them or down below.

“We want to reduce the impact on our neighbors. We do a lot of our flying during the wintertime ops because it gets darker sooner so that we are not keeping people up late with the noise,” says Scott Prom a 148th Operations Support Squadron Commander.

The 148th Fighter Wing’s night training wraps up Friday.