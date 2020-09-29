2020 Golf Season Winding Down

Nemadji golf course will stay open as long as weather permits.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The golf course season is winding down in the Northland and people are itching to get one more crack out on the links.

In a season where golfers have seen constant changes in how the courses are played, management at Nemadji Golf Course says that despite these obstacles, it has been a solid season because of a couple factors.

“We’ve probably had the best weather that, I’ve heard folks say, since the early 70s where it’s just been perfect weather. There were a couple of golf courses that did not open in the area that also contributed to the high volume of golfers that we saw this summer,” Nemadji Golf Course General Manager Tom Beaudry said.

