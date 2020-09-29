Census Ending Soon

DULUTH, Minn. – The census will likely end on Monday pending a court ruling. Right now, Minnesota is ranking 16th in the country behind Wisconsin with regards to census data.

The census is important to determine the amount of funding that is received by the state along with resources that are allocated to different cities within the state.

“Please encourage your neighbors, your friends, family, colleagues, classmates to take the census because responding helps to bring in additional resources, visibility with data, and super important funding for services in Duluth,” said Alicia Kozlowski, the community relations officer for the City of Duluth.

Medical assistance, roads and transportation projects, healthcare, housing and food assistance programs are some of the ways the census impacts the local community.