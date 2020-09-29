Clyde Malting Building Provides Safe Venue for Architecture, Design Expo

All vendors and attendees took COVID-19 questionnaires and had their temperatures checked before entering.

DULUTH, Minn.- An annual architecture and design expo found a way to showcase this year’s newest products in a safe way during the pandemic.

The third annual Duluth Design Expo at the Clyde Malting Building in Lincoln Park was modified this year to be a trade show only.

Organizers say the Malting Building provided the perfect space to showcase new carpets, flooring, lighting and more.

“It was important for us to continue,” said Melissa Graftaas, President of Architecture Advantage, the company in charge of the event.

“A lot of us have not been able to connect as professionals and also connect with our reps and suppliers so instead of bringing them in to individual offices we felt safer to bring them into a large environment,” she said.

The Expo is always held at the Clyde, Graftaas said. “This is a perfect space, wide open for us and they allowed us to set up the tables and space them appropriately.”

Architecture Advantage hopes to have the full expo with their more than 30 vendors next year.