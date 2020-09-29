Colder Weather Items Becoming Hot Sellers as Seasons Change

DULUTH, Minn.– With the weather starting to get a little chillier outside, people in the Northland are stocking up on some gear to bundle up.

Frost River Trading in Lincoln Park has been seeing that trend since their reopening last week. Fall and winter items like sweatshirts, hats, and gloves have been selling at a steady pace. Other popular items have been clothes for hunting and gun cases.

“The sweatshirt sales and the chance of season is certainly apparent. You can feel it and now this week it certainly has a feel of it,” Christian Benson, Proprietor of Frost River Trading Company.

Frost River is located on the 1900 block of West Superior Street in the Lincoln Park Craft District.