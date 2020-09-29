Duluth Folk School Looking To Expand

The school hosts popular hands on courses from soap making to sewing.

DULUTH, Minn. – After starting in May of 2016, the Duluth Folk School is now looking to expand

After evolution of the dovetail cafe, directors of the school realized it was time for an expansion so it can host more of a variety of courses in a rural area close to the Lincoln Park area.

“We can either acquire or use their land and set up a long-term agreement or some sort of conveyance that allows us to offer the full scope of programming that we aren’t totally able to offer in this building,” Duluth Folk School Director, Bryan French says.

On Tuesday night, the folk school is hosting their first class after being shut down for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic