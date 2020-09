MDH Says No Fans Allowed for HS Volleyball Games This Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health will not be allowing any fans to be in attendance for high school volleyball games this fall.

The same ruling came down for swimming and diving meets. Since football is outdoors, spectators will be allowed, but only up to 250 total. The Minnesota high school volleyball season is set to begin late next week.