Northwestern Volleyball Team Adjusting to Wearing Masks During Competition

Cumberland got the 3-1 win over Northwestern on Tuesday night.

MAPLE, Wis. – Volleyball season is in fully swing for Wisconsin high school teams. But it’s not what you’re used to seeing as players are required to wear masks while they play.

That includes the Northwestern volleyball team who is still adjusting to this new rule.

“It’s definitely more stressing and you have to be a lot louder so it puts a lot more pressure on using your voice,” senior middle blocker Allison Luoma said.

“You definitely realize that you lose your breath very easily and if your mask doesn’t fit right, it’s falling down while you’re trying to play,” senior outside hitter Marie Livingston added.

“There are times when I’m talking to the assistant coaches or if I’m telling somebody on the floor something, I’ll hold the clipboard up to my face like someone can read my lips under my mask and it’s just different,” head coach Charles Hessel said.

“I would wear three masks if it meant we had a season so it’s worth it,” Livingston added.

As for Northwestern’s match on Tuesday night against Cumberland, the Tigers battled in the first set for a 25-23 win, but Cumberland would win the next three to win the match 3-1. Luoma finished with 14 kills while Brinley Tonn finished with 29 set assists for the Tigers. Northwestern will search for its first win of the season on Thursday at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.