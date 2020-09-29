Prep Soccer: CEC Boys, Proctor Boys, Esko Girls Winners at Home

CLOQUET, Minn. – Elijah Aultman led the way with four goals as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team got a shocking win over Duluth Denfeld 11-0 Tuesday afternoon at Bromberg Field.

Jack Slater and Jake Schramm each chipped in with two goals, while Joe Baker, Jordan Aultman and Ryan Tomsche also score from the Lumberjacks, who stayed undefeated at 8-0.

In other prep soccer action, the Proctor boys got four goals from Zach Schnabel as they beat Hibbing/Chisholm 7-1. And on the girls side, the Esko-Mesabi East game would be called at halftime as the Eskomos blank the Giants 3-0.