Spirit Mountain Not Hosting Snocross

Last night, the Duluth City Council voted unanimously to give $300,000 to Spirit Mountain so it can reopen this winter, but that decision did come out with some fallout.

DULUTH, Minn. – The census is ending Monday. Right now, Minnesota is ranking 16th in the country behind Wisconsin with regards to census data.

The recreation area will now not be hosting the Amsoil Snocross due to budget issues.

City councilors say it just didn’t make financial sense to host the event once again.

“It was identified that the Snocross was actually costing them more money than it was bringing in,” said Janet Kennedy, a city councilor and a member of the Spirit Mountain Task Force. “That’s not a surprise that that’s not happening.”

The 2019 Amsoil Duluth National Snocross Race was scheduled to take place was canceled due to blizzard conditions.

We reached out to Amsoil about a possible relocation of the event but have not heard back.