Superior Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing His Mother

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A Superior man is behind bars, accused of the city’s first homicide since 2017. The victim, police say, is the suspect’s own mother.

The prime suspect under arrest is Robert Bennett III, 39, of Superior, who is accused of first-degree intentional homicide of his mother Cindy Bennett.

The call for help came in just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the mother’s home at 49 Norwood Avenue in the Central Park neighborhood.

When police arrived, the mother was found with “significant trauma” to her body, according to police. She was pronounced dead in a grassy area across the street from the house at the corner of Norwood and Gates avenues.

Police believe she died from injuries during some type of altercation with Bennett.

Crime scene investigators were on scene for more than six hours Tuesday taking photos and collecting evidence inside the home, in multiple cars, and where Cindy Bennett took her last breaths.

Now her son Robert sits in jail as Superior police complete their investigation and hand it over to the Douglas County District Attorney to decide whether formal charges should be filed.

Superior police are calling this an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Meanwhile, the last time the City of Superior dealt with a homicide was during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2017. The killer remains on the loose, and Superior police believe somebody knows who did it.

The murder happened during a bar fight at Third Base Bar in Superior that ended with two brothers shot — one fatally.

Kyle Androsky, 21, was pronounced dead just outside the bar in the alley. His brother, David Androsky, fully recovered.

Androsky’s family said at the time Kyle loved the outdoors, especially ice-racing with his brother and nephew.

Superior police are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward.