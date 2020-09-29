Update: Superior Man Arrested in Connection to Mother’s ‘Suspicious Death’

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior police say they have arrested an adult male in connection to Tuesday’s ‘suspicious death‘ in the city’s Central Park neighborhood.

Police say after receiving a call for help from the home of Cindy Bennett they believe an altercation ensued between the victim and her adult son.

Bennett died as a result of injuries sustained during the alleged altercation.

Bennett’s adult son, Robert Lee Bennett III, is currently being held at the Douglas County jail on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Superior police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This remains an ongoing investigation.