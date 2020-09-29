Whole Foods Co-Op Holds Food Truck Extravaganza

Management at the co-op said they wanted to throw this party to vie their employees some thanks for all the hard work they've done during the pandemic as essential workers.

DULUTH, Minn. – After months of making changes to adapt to the pandemic, the whole foods co-op threw a celebration on Wednesday for employees to kick back and have some free food and enjoy themselves.

The co-op employees have been working hard with curbside orders to fill for customers who don’t want to shop inside as well as keeping the stores sanitized and enforcing the mask mandate.

“It’s an event we’re putting on really to celebrate our staff and all that they’ve been doing during this pandemic especially during a challenging time and show support as a community for all our front line grocery store workers and show them our love,” says Hillary Heinz, the marketing manager at Whole Foods Co-Op.

The community was also welcome to stop by and order from the food trucks which included Love Creamery, Oasis Del Norte, Valentini’s and Log Home Wood Fired Pizza.

The owner of Log Home Wood fired Pizza says they sold more than 100 pizzas which was a busy, but great day for business.

“It’s such an awesome opportunity for us being a small business owner in this time of the year with COVID and everything else it’s just crazy crazy it’s just a chance to come out and give a little back to the community as well,” says Rick Herman, the owner of Log Home Wood Fired Pizza.

A second day of the extravaganza featuring the food trucks will be at the co-op’s Denfeld location from 12-3 on Wednesday, and the community is invited as well.