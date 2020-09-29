Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Health Officials Urge State to Take Virus Seriously Ahead of Winter

"If we do nothing differently, I would say it's a high likelihood that this is going to get much worse before it gets better," said the Chief Medical Officer.

WISCONSIN- As the state of Wisconsin comes off of their highest single day jump in COVID-19 cases this weekend, Governor Tony Evers and public health officials urge Wisconsinites to take the virus more seriously going into the winter.

Positive cases in Wisconsin increased by more than 2,000 each day for the past four days. Monday, there were 2,367 more cases.

The total stands now at 119,115, with the number who have died from the virus at 1,300.

According to state health leaders, while positivity rates where higher among 18-24 year-olds, it has gone down in that age group and up in others.

“Turning the corner on this requires that we do things dramatically differently than what we’re doing,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer.

With cold weather expected to boost the spread of both the coronavirus and influenza in the winter, Westergaard said, people must change their outlook and get serious to avoid a surge.

“This is a virus transmitted similar to influenza and other viruses, the incidence tends to go up when it gets colder,” he said.

“If we do nothing differently, I would say it’s a high likelihood that this is going to get much worse before it gets better,” said the Chief Medical Officer.

Gov. Evers accused leadership in Washington as one reason why getting a handle on the virus has been harder.

He asked that for upcoming campaign visits in Green Bay and LaCrosse President Trump either cancel, or encourage mask-wearing to avoid making those events super-spreaders.