Adult, Juvenile Arrested in Ashland for Criminal Damage to Property

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Ashland Police department says two people are in custody for allegedly driving around in a vehicle shooting BB’s at windows of cars and buildings.

Authorities say they received multiple complaints on Monday night involving multiple cars and building windows being damaged in the city of Ashland.

Ashland police say one of the vehicles that were shot at was occupied at the time of the incident. Some of the buildings were also occupied when the windows were shot.

A suspect vehicle was later identified and seized with the help of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Mellen Police Department.

One of the suspects is a juvenile and another suspect is an adult. Both of the suspects are facing charges of criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety.