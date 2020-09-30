‘Boo at the Zoo’ Moving Forward With COVID-19 Precautions In Place

Tickets Must Be Purchased In Advance for This Year's Boo at the Zoo Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Superior Zoo is moving forward with this year’s ‘Boo at the Zoo.’

Safety measures will be put in place to ensure social distancing.

This year’s event will take place throughout three weekends in October.

Tickets are currently on sale for ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ taking place October 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 & 25.

“Boo at the Zoo is a Northland tradition that we just had to figure out a way to make it happen,” said Haley Cope, CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo. “We want to be able to offer some sense of normalcy to the community and to people from the region.”

All of the animals will be on display, with new attractions as well including the brown bears and cougars.

There will also be Halloween-themed animal enrichment. For instance, giving pumpkins to the bears at the zoo.

Other fun activities include a magician and a pumpkin hunt.

“We’re a family-friendly establishment and organization and we want to make sure that people can still enjoy fall and Halloween and we want to provide that safe space for the community to come out and enjoy. We have sixteen acres here. Plenty of space and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Cope.

Each day per two-hour spot there is a 250 people limit, which means the zoo is capped at just over 1,000 people per day.

Tickets must be pre-purchased for this year’s event.