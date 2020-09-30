Demonstrators Line Up in Support of Joe Biden Ahead of Pres. Trump’s Visit to Duluth

Demonstrators stood outside their cars honking and waving flags and signs in support of a new president.

DULUTH, Minn. – In anticipation of President Trump’s visit to the Duluth International Airport, more than one hundred cars lined Airport Road in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“You have to have the courage to get out there and stand for what you believe in what’s here in your heart,” says Beverly Merritt, a lifelong Democratic voter.

Biden supporters gathered together to draw attention to their message that they want to see President Trump voted out of office this November.

Organizers of the event encouraged everyone to wear masks and take proper precautions to protect themselves while supporting the Democratic Party on the day of President Trump’s visit.

“Just looking at bringing some positive messaging to this day in our community and celebrating some things that we’re for as opposed to hate divisiveness and negative rhetoric that divides us,” says Kate Horvath, an organizer for the pro-democracy demonstration.

Beverly Merritt was also out demonstrating for the very first time in her life.

She told Fox 21 that the first presidential election she voted in was for John F. Kennedy in 1960.

She says she has always put yard signs out but this year she feels stronger than ever about publically showing her support.

“It’s my responsibility to get out and let people know how I feel now I’ve never felt this way before in my life never ever. I believe Joe Biden is more truthful and more honest in what he’s trying to do,” says Merritt.

Another woman says she has attended several protests against Donald Trump because she is concerned for the future.

“This is our country it’s not Trump’s country it’s our country and he is destroying it, I fear for democracy I fear for my seven grandchildren,” says Linda Bukson, a longtime Duluth resident.

Many of the demonstrators spoke about issues such as the new Supreme Court pick, women’s rights, and racial discrimination in the country.

The organizers asked all demonstrators not to engage any Trump supporters.

“If we can help amplify that in a positive way I feel like we’ll have been successful today rather than get in a shouting match with people that aren’t going to agree with us anyway,” says Horvath.

The demonstrators also spoke about why it’s so important for everyone to get out and exercise their civic duty.

“Be smart be educated and vote your beliefs not somebody else’s,” says Merritt.

Along the busy Airport Road, many drove by honking in support of the Biden demonstrators.

There were also many Trump supporters who drove by and showed their displeasure with the demonstration as a whole.

Overall it was a peaceful demonstration.