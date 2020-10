Duluth East Boys Soccer Record Shutout Win Over Duluth Marshall

The Greyhounds picked up their eighth shutout of the season as they improved to 8-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – Amma Okoro scored twice as the Duluth East boys soccer team blanked Duluth Marshall 5-0 Wednesday night at Ordean Stadium.

Kai Hoffman, Duncan Zentz and David Wallerstein also scored for the Greyhounds, who picked up their eighth shutout of the season and improve to 8-1.