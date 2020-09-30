Fireplace Business Stays Busy

One local store has experienced an uptick in business because of the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – One local store has experienced an uptick in business because of the pandemic.

Duluth Stove & Fireplace has been experiencing a good flow of customers since the summer.

Management says this was due to the people catching up on projects when having spare time during the summer.

Now that it is past Labor Day and the fall that is happening, it is also now burn season where people are simply reacting to the cold.

“It’s a blast,” said Matt Boo, the managing partner at Duluth Stove & Fireplace. “When you look at the fireplace business, everybody has either had one, wants one or is gonna get one. Fire seems to bring people together.”

And in case you didn’t know, Duluth Stove & Fireplace is located on the one hundred block of 27th Ave West.