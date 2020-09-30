Local Bank Donates to Organizations

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One Northland bank is providing grants to four local organizations to help them get through the pandemic.

Superior Savings Bank and its partners have given $21,000 to four different organizations who help people with housing in the area.

Staff says they are happy to help those in need the most.

“I believe that hard times have hit a lot of people and anything that we can do to help people stay in their homes is important,” said Dawn Staples, the president of Superior Savings Bank.

The organizations the bank is giving back to are Catholic Community Services, Harbor House Crisis Shelters, Northwest Community Services and the Salvation Army.