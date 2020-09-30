Minnesota Non-Profit Helps Native Communities Register to Vote

DULUTH, Minn.– The non-profit organization Minnesota-350 organized an event in Duluth to get more people like those in Native communities a chance to make their voices heard in the upcoming election.

Rock the Vote Native Style was held in the rotunda of the Duluth Public Library Wednesday afternoon to try and create a simple way for people to be eligible to vote. People could walk up and be registered in only a few minutes.

“It’s so much red tape they don’t even know where to start,” said event organizer Louisa Prosada.

They were also given information on how to vote along with information on where they can vote, what district they live in. Along with who’s running for office in their areas.

Prosada says it’s important for everyone to vote. Especially with issues facing native communities including Line 3 Pipeline Project.

“If we don’t register to vote and use our votes and talk to our representatives, it’s just going to roll over us so are we going to participate or are we just going to complain,” said Prosada.

Another activity at the event was called Blue Art Attack. Where people could write or draw out issues or topics that matter to them this election. Then they were encouraged to post it on social media as an alternative to putting up a campaign sign.

City Councilor Renee Vannett was there chalking up here message along the ground. She says she always wants to support movements like this that have a positive impact on the community and allow different voices to be heard.

“Drawing with art brings out different people,” said Vannett. “And when you draw with art or chalk or anything it’s helpful because it’s really inclusive, art is really inclusive.”

Today wasn’t the first stop for Rock the Vote Native Style. They have been to other parts of the state in the last few weeks, including stops in Mille Lacs, Onamia, and Fond du Lac to name a few.