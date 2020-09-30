NAHL Rookie of the Year Kyler Kleven Commits to UMD Men’s Hockey Team

Kleven finished with 53 points in 48 games on his way to being named NAHL Rookie of the Year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Moorhead native Kyler Kleven has committed to joining the UMD men’s hockey team.

The 19-year-old spent this past season with Minot in the NAHL and he was a force. Kleven finished with 53 points in 48 games on his way to being named NAHL Rookie of the Year. He was also named to the NAHL All-Central Rookie Team and All-NAHL First Team.

Kleven also spent two games in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm.