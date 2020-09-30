New Soul Food Restaurant Will Launch in 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – All the soul and all the food. Whether it be Doc’s fried chicken and cornbread-based dressing or oven-baked mac and cheese and sweet corn, Doc Witherspoon’s Soul Food Kitchen will treat guests with cooking that’s from the heart.

The restaurant, expected to open sometime in 2021 in the Lincoln Park Craft District, is an idea that came from the father of both Stephan and Solomon Witherspoon, two brothers who were born and raised in Duluth and want to give the community a taste of their father’s recipes.

The late Reverend Sylvester Witherspoon, who went by the name “Doc,” loved to cook for people and he was also ap reacher. He would give people a good word and some good food. His legacy inspired the brothers to start the restaurant in honor of his name.

“We want to bring out his recipes and make sure that we get that food out to the community,” said Stephan. “It’s a legacy and we just want to make sure that the Duluth and surrounding areas, the entire world, come check out our food.”

The two are working under the mentorship of Tom Hanson of Duluth Grill and OMC Smokehouse for the launching of the restaurant.

The brothers say that with all the community support they’ve received, they are confident their restaurant will succeed while helping bring the community together.

“Every decision we made up to this point has led us to this moment right now and we truly believe with everything that’s going on right now with all the communities, we really feel unequivocally that our food, literally, that our food will bring unity to this community,” said Solomon.

The brothers are hosting a pop-up fundraiser on October 4th for the soul food kitchen at Peace United Church of Christ on 11th Ave. East from 5 to 7:30.