President Trump Set to Arrive in Duluth at 8 p.m. for Rally

DULUTH, Minn.-President Trump is expected to arrive at the Duluth International Airport for a rally at 8 p.m. tonight.

We will be live streaming the entire event on our Facebook page and website.

Above, check out our latest coverage of today’s events which includes people arriving at Trump’s rally and a protest.

We’ll have much more tonight at 9!