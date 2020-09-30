Trump Administrations Shares Vision For Northeast Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn- The White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing joined President Trump on his visit to Duluth on Wednesday.

The administration shared their vision for the Iron Range and Northern Minnesota with Fox 21.

Navarro says the goal is to keep the Iron Range booming.

The administrations vision includings building on trades like mining and manufacturing.

The hope is to create more jobs by also tapping into other areas.

The northeast of Minnesota is blessed with a great abundance of critical minerals like copper and nickel. We hope we will be able to develop that in an environmentally safe way that creat prosperity for the entire state,” said Navarro.

The administration looks to also make logging a much more valuable industry.