Trump Returns to Minnesota for Post-Debate Rally, Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Fresh off the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump is returning to the battleground state of Minnesota.

Trump will address a rally at Duluth International Airport on Wednesday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. The campaign has pushed the start time back to 8 p.m. from the originally announced 5 p.m.

Trump will also attend a fundraiser earlier Wednesday in the Minneapolis suburb of Shorewood.

It’ll be the president’s third visit to Minnesota in recent weeks. Trump led an airport rally in Mankato on Aug. 17 and another in Bemidji on Sept. 18, the same day that Democratic challenger Joe Biden visited a union training center in Duluth.

Minnesota is also getting attention from surrogates for the candidates. Vice President Mike Pence and presidential daughter Ivanka Trump stopped in Minnesota last week. The president’s son, Eric Trump, will visit a trucking company in Becker on Thursday. On Saturday, former second lady Jill Biden will make her second visit to Minnesota this month.

No Republican presidential candidate has carried Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972. But Trump lost Minnesota by only about 45,000 votes in 2016. He’s is trying to build on his support in greater Minnesota, while Biden is counting on strong Democratic turnout in the Twin Cities area.