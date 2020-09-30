Trump Stands Pop-Up Near DECC in Preperation for President’s Visit

DULUTH, Minn.– With President Trump’s visit today, people from around the Northland made their way to get some Trump gear.

Pop-up stands filled the sidewalk in front of the DECC earlier today. Vendors from all over the country came to Duluth to sell Trump t-shirts, hats, flags, and more for supporters of the President. And those down there said they enjoyed all of the activity going on in the area in preparation for Trump’s visit.

“When you’re in a place like this, obviously you see all the vendors everywhere. I mean, it’s something to see,” said Trump supporter Chad Skelton. “There’s tons of stuff for sale, a lot of Trump supporters here. Just a great atmosphere.”

The weather caused some issues, forcing vendors take down are set back up their stands during the day.