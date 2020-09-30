UMD Students React to First Presidential Debate

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at UMD reacted on Wednesday to what happened during the first presidential debate.

Students spoke about how frustrated they were of how the debate was formatted.

They said they don’t believe debates should be about the candidates insulting each other but rather the candidates speaking about how they would run the country for the next four years.

“It’s frustrating I think young people are starting to see the failures of the two-party system,” says Annie Counihan, a junior at UMD.

Junior Madison Boots said, “It’s also frustrating because of a lot of questions you want to get answered and hear those answered you can t hear because they’re taking jabs at each other.”

Sophomore Kevin Egbujor was also frustrated about how the two candidates kept interrupting each other.

“They had very valid points but it was just incoherent in terms of mediation and the flow of discussion,” says Egbujor.

The students all spoke about how they believe everyone should vote in this year’s election.