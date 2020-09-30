Update: Missing Hibbing Man Found Dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Itasca County Sheriff’s announced Wednesday that the body of a missing Hibbing man was found on the shoreline of Lake Pokegama near Grand Rapids.

Authorities say trained K9 dogs along with search team volunteers located the body of 29-year-old Jeremiah Eliapoi Uti on Tuesday.

Uti was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen around Pine Landing Drive in the Grand Rapids area.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all who helped in the search efforts including MN State Patrol, MN DNR, Itasca County Search and Rescue and Dive Team, Meds 1, and many volunteers.