Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, September 30
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 99,134 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 16 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,036 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,030,167 tests have been completed to date.
There are 89,392 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 7,701 patients have required hospitalization and 2,146 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 286 – 1 death
Cook: 7
Itasca: 356– 16 deaths
Koochiching: 123- 4 death
Lake: 61
St. Louis: 1,747 – 42 deaths
Ashland: 122 – 2 death
Bayfield: 113 – 1 death
Douglas: 493
Iron: 143 – 1 death
Sawyer: 219 – 1 death
Gogebic: 151 – 1 death
As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 119,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,300 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan