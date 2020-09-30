Wisconsin Sets COVID-19 Deaths Record as Hospitals Fill Up

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin has hit a new record for COVID-19 deaths as the disease continues to surge unchecked across the state.

Health officials reported 27 deaths on Wednesday.

They reported 2,319 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 122,274.

A total of 1,327 people have died.

Wisconsin hospital officials report they’re close to being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, forcing doctors to transfer patients to other facilities and build waiting lists.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association and state health officials reported a record 737 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday.