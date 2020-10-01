Bentleyville Setup Gets Underway

The setup officially started September 26th and will go up until the its opening in late November.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s that time of year again the setup for Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially underway.

The Executive director of the tour of lights says, this year is more challenging then others with figuring out logistics for each display so each car can get the full experience.

“We’re actually putting displays out in the parking lot. We’re going to have costume characters out in the parking lot. You’ll be already turning your radio to a frequency to hear the Bentleyville music. So our experience with our guests is going to start almost right on railroad street as you’re waiting to get into the physical park. You’re gonna see a lot more displays then ever before right when you get there,” Bentleyville Tour of Lights Executive Director, Nathan Bentley says.

Although certain buildings will not be down in Bayfront Park this year, officials with Bentleyville hope the public still is able to contribute to their fundraiser by filling the backs of their vehicles with toys and food.

Officials with Bentleyville will also begin selling their candy bar sale fundraiser this weekend.