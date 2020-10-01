CASDA Kicks Off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

There have been more than 700 calls for service for domestic violence-related incidents reported by the Superior Police and Douglas County Sheriff's Departments.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A local organization is speaking up for domestic violence victims all month long.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The Center Against Sexual and Domestic abuse kicked off the month by place purple flags on the lawn outside of the Government Center in Superior.

The flags represent all of the victims and survivors of abuse in the community.

As the Northland continues to battle the impacts of COVID-19, CASDA staff say it has only raised more concerns.

“A lot of these families are struggling in so many ways and now they are trying to homeschool their kids at the same time, which is another stressor. They just add up and leads to people having domestic violence,” said Lisa Jordan, the domestic violence program coordinator for CASDA.

CASDA will be hosting a series of virtual events including a retreat week, which will focus on offering holistic options for health and healing.