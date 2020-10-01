Councilor Medved: Mayor Larson Crossed The Line Calling Pres. Trump A ‘White Supremacist’

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth City Councilor Derek Medved is condemning Mayor Emily Larson’s recent comments that called president trump a “white supremacist” after Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland where Trump refused to directly denounce groups centered on racism and hate, such as the Proud Boys.

You’ll hear Medved’s reasons why below, but first Mayor Larson’s comments from the press call hosted by the DFL on Wednesday ahead of Trump’s rally in Duluth.

“Last night was appalling, embarrassing, and nauseating,” Larson said. “We have a white supremacist in the White House who cares only about himself, who says he is about law and order but I can guarantee you is coming into my community disregarding the laws of health and safety of Minnesotans.”

As for Councilor Medved, who says he does not support white supremacists, believes there’s a fine line that can be walked when elected officials endorse other candidates, as he is doing right now with a county commissioner seat, but he says attacking another party’s candidate crosses the line when elected officials are supposed to be non-partisan — and he believes it can even jeopardize the city’s ability to get help from the federal government. Case in point, he says, is when Gov. Tim Walz appealed to President Trump for $15 million from FEMA to rebuild after recent unrest there, which was denied.

“I never want to be on the negative side of picking one side or the other because at a time where the current president may be re-elected, where will that be when we are in need of federal funds,” Medved asked. “Where will we be when we are in need of federal aid? And so we just might not be picked of a side we chose to pick. So that’s the issue I have here is where you are taking part in a negative comment toward a sitting president – that’s when it turns completely wrong for me and that’s what I condemn.”

But Mayor Larson very passionately disagrees by saying on Wednesday’s call that she has a privileged platform to be that voice for the voiceless, especially minorities in our community during a time when she says they aren’t being heard by the Commander in Chief.

“I am exhausted by the division, I’m exhausted by the rhetoric, I’m exhausted by my social media, I’m exhausted by the hate — and exhaustion is a luxury. We have millions of people in this country who can’t afford to be exhausted that we need to stand up boldly for them, with them, because this is the work we are called to do as a country,” Larson said.

Councilor Medved says the mayor’s comments about the president are grounds for a censure vote by the council, but he feels speaking out says enough and he’s encouraging everybody to vote this November.