Duluth Police: No Citations Issued in Reported ‘Disturbance’ at Trump Rally

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department said on Thursday that there have been no citations issued in connection to a ‘disturbance’ that was reported Wednesday evening near the Duluth International Airport.

According to the police department, an incident was reported to police shortly before 6:00 p.m. in the area of Airport Road and Venture Avenue.

Reports state that a male reporter was recording footage on his phone prior to the Trump rally for a news report when another male hit the phone out of the photojournalist’s hand.

The male who hit the phone left the area without incident prior to the event being reported to the police.

Police say there were no injuries reported in the confrontation and no damage to property.

They are continuing to investigate the incident.