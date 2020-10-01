Experts are Urging Parents to Keep Track of Kids’ Mental Health Amid Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Children have been forced to experience a lot of changes in their daily lives because of this pandemic that can be hard to explain.

A therapist at Essentia Health’s Amberwing Center For Youth And Family Well-Being says losing in-person socialization can be detrimental for a child’s development.

But they say parents can still find ways for their kids to connect with friends, such as using tools like zoom and facetime, getting outside and playing is also good for a child’s well-being.

And most importantly, check in with your children to see how they’re feeling.

“Acting out or shutting down, maybe just being more irritable than usual or maybe being more sad just for the fact that they couldn’t go out and they were so disconnected,” said Sigurd Haller, a Psychotherapist at Amberwing.

Those at Amberwing say those who want more information on what they do can check out their website.