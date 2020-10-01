Male injured from Self Inflicted Gunshot Arrested for Possession of Meth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say a 23-year-old male that presented to the emergency room in Duluth Thursday morning was later arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

According to police, officers responded to the emergency room around 12:36 a.m. on reports that a male had arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

After police interviewed the male and three other witnesses, officers conducted a search in the area of the 2200 Block of West Arrowhead Road with a K9.

The K9 located a handgun consistent with the wound on the male.

Officers say they believe the gunshot was from an accidental discharge of the firearm and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

After the male was medically cleared he was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and brought to the St. Louis County Jail.

Police say this is an active investigation.