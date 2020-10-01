More Drinking During Pandemic Can Have Negative Impacts On The Body

DULUTH, Minn. – Before you pour another glass of wine or drink another beer you might want to think about how your alcohol consumption can affect your health in the midst of the global pandemic.

Many treatment facilities like the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment in Duluth, have been seeing an uptick in the number of people looking for help dealing with their drinking problem.

The increase could be believed to be caused by the amount of stress created by the pandemic.

Health experts say excessive drinking can make the body more vulnerable to the health risks of COVID-19.

“Increased alcohol consumption can really break down the lining of the stomach, which really puts you at risk and makes you more susceptible to infection,” said Assistant Medical Director at CADT Kathy Norkol. “As we know COVID-19 is an infection, so it puts people at a higher risk.

Some may ask how much is too much.

Health officials say in most cases one to two drinks per day is enough for women and up to four for men may be considered high consumption.

Alcohol is also often described as a depressant.

Many experts believe this is causing an increase in the number of people being treated for mental health.

If you are someone needing help dealing with alcoholism call 218-723-8444.