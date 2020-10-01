MSHSL Approves Reduction in Winter Sports Schedule; No State Tournament for Fall Sports

Two big questions were answered during the MSHSL's Board of Directors meeting on Thursday.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – During their Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League unanimously approved a 30% reduction in games for all sports in the upcoming winter sports season.

Teams will be allowed to play a maximum of two games/meets per week, with the final two weeks of the season expanded to three to accommodate any games that needed to be rescheduled due to COVID-19. Also, schedules must be confined to only conference, section and/or local opponents with no tournaments or invitationals. Start dates for practices and number of games/contests allowed are as follows:

Dance, November 9th, 11

Boys hockey, November 23rd, 18

Boys basketball, November 23th, 18

Girls hockey, November 30th, 18

Gymnastics, November 30th, 11

Girls basketball, November 30th, 18

Boys swimming/diving, November 30th, 18

Wrestling, November 30th, 11

The MSHSL did not discuss or vote on postseason play for the winter sports season. And as of now, the Minnesota Department of Health is not allowing fans to attend games that take place indoors.

A culminating event for the fall sports season was also discussed at the meeting, but that proposal was rejected so now, the fall sports season will end with the section playoffs. The proposal included the idea for a “Super Regional” tournament where section champions could face each other. Budgeting and revenue was the big reason why the proposal was shot down.