New Car Wash Set To Open In Duluth

The company originated in Holland, Michigan and currently has two other locations in Minnesota in New Hope and Rochester.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tommy’s Car wash will soon be coming to Central Entrance in Duluth right next to the Vietnamese restaurant Phoholic.

Construction is already well underway, and the grand opening is scheduled for February 2021