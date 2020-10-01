One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Itasca County Head-On Crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – According to the Minnesota State Patrol one person is dead and another person suffered life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash in Itasca County Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash happened on Highway 2 near Hummingbird Drive in Blackberry Township just before 3:00 p.m.

Reports state a Chevy trailblazer was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 when it crossed into oncoming westbound lanes of traffic striking a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on.

The driver of the Chevy truck, 24-year-old Brienne Regan Brodie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, 57-year-old Kim Renee Brown, was transported to Essentia Health in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Brodie was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.