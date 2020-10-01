Police K9 Locates Meth Suspect’s Handgun After Accidental Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Police say a man with meth on him somehow shot himself in the thigh and went to the hospital before being arrested.

A police K9 located the handgun involved near the 2200 block of West Arrowhead Road after police got a call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday the 23-year-old man was at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The man was later arrested and booked on suspicion of 5th degree possession of meth.

The investigation continues.