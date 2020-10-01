Second Harvest Food Program Helps Feed Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – An operation dedicated to providing food to children in need on the weekends has started up again in the Northland.

Food insecurity has been a growing problem for Northland kid and Second Harvest is stepping in to help.

The backpack program is back with the goal of providing weekend food to kids in need.

Leadership says the program is especially important when school isn’t in session.

When that happens, some children go without their federally-subsidized school breakfast and lunch.

The program, which started in 2010, provided 33,000-weekend bags of food during the last school year.

On average, Second Harvest Food Bank is providing food to 1,100 kids, covering 16 school districts and about 42 different schools throughout Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.

“Certainly, we know that a lot of families are still struggling, whether it’s with unemployment or underemployment,” said Shaye Moris, the executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank. “It’s just an important program for kids. It helps families supplement the meals they have available. It’s certainly providing kids with meals. It’s just really important. It’s an important backpack initiative for us and a program.”

Prior to COVID-19, food insecurity in the country was at its lowest point since the Great Recession.

The current pandemic could reverse any improvements made and in places like Cook County, the projected increase in food insecurity could be up to 96%.

And if you would like to find out about how to donate to this program or any other Second Harvest has running, you can visit this link here.