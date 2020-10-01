Sweet Exchange Bakery Offering ‘Pandemic Bridal Special’

DULUTH, Minn. – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many brides and grooms-to-be are stressed to the max, having to adjust and deal with safety guidelines as the spread of the virus continues.

Lisa Quarles of Sweet Exchange Bakery is looking to take a little of the stress off their shoulders, offering a limited time ‘Pandemic Bridal Special.’

Sweet Exchange Wedding Cakes 6″x8″ stack wedding cake – $150 Custom deco with tax included Orders limited, prices good through 2020

Sweet Exchange currently doesn’t have a storefront, but they are operating out of a kitchen space located at 130 West Superior Street in Duluth.

Quarles asks customers to place orders at least 48-72 hours in advance.

She can be reached at (218) 310-2412 or by email at SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweet Exchange is offering store to door delivery. Quarles is the only one in the kitchen, and the only individual to come into contact with the sweets before it shows up at your door.