Trump Cancels Wisconsin Rally Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The director of the La Crosse airport said the event was canceled due to a lease issue, not concerns over the coronavirus.

Wisconsin ranks third among states for per-capita increases in cases over the past two weeks. State health officials reported 2,887 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, a new daily record, along with 21 more deaths. The state has now seen 125,161 cases and 1,348 deaths since the pandemic began.

Trump replaced the La Crosse rally with one in Janesville about 175 miles away where the virus is not spreading quite as rapidly. He’s also holding a rally Saturday in Green Bay. Both will be outside at airports.

Both La Crosse and Green Bay have been identified as a “red zone” for community spread of COVID-19 by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Janesville is not on the list.

The coronavirus task force report urged social distancing in “red zones” to the “maximum degree possible.” Trump rallies typically draw many thousands of people, who crowd closely together, shouting and cheering — the vast majority without masks.