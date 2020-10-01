Trump Signs National Emergency Declaration Connected to Mining

DULUTH, Minn. – President Trump has signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to expand the domestic mining industry.

In a conference call today, White House officials talked about the president’s goal to become less dependent on foreign reserves for different minerals.

They say the key priority here is national security and jobs.

“Economic security is national security,” said Dr. Peter Navarro, the assistant to the president and director of the office of trade and manufacturing policy. “What were trying to do is onshore our critical mineral and rare earths in a way that will create enormous amounts of economic activity, jobs and prosperity.”

According to the White House, Minnesota can leverage the natural resource economy to an enormous extent with its extensive mining history.