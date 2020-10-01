U of M Medical School Researchers Found Traces Of COVID-19 On Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. – Researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School Duluth are reporting they have found traces of the COVID-19 virus in water from four area beaches.

The group has been taking samples from eight local beaches since July.

Researchers have found evidence of the genetic makeup of the COVID-19 virus at Leif Erikson, Park Point, Brighton, and 42nd Avenue beaches between the weekend of September 11th and 18th.

It is still unclear where the source or sources are coming from, but experts say testing samples might help answers some unresolved questions about COVID-19 in the area.

“By watching for its presence may be able to show how long it stays or if it goes away. It will help understanding lake processes and levels of infection, said Dr. Richard Melvin, assistant professor of Biomedical Sciences. “All of those things will help us find out how the virus ends up in the water.”

U of M Medical School researchers will be continuing to monitor and take samples from all beaches for the next four to eight weeks.