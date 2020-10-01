What Happens To a Cabin If the Cabin Owner Passes Away?

During this time of year, people wrap everything up at their cabins by doing things like pulling out the dock and shutting off the water supply.

DULUTH, Minn. – During this time of year, people wrap everything up at their cabins by doing things like pulling out the dock and shutting off the water supply.

However, what happens to the cabin if the cabin owner passes away?

Places like Dahlberg Law Office in Duluth now create family cabin trusts for individuals.

They say that one of the goals during the process is to keep the cabin in the family and to keep the family name on the cabin itself.

“People are realizing that this is really a legacy and so they’re starting to see that it’s hard to get lake property,” said Chris Dahlberg, an attorney at law with Dahlberg Law Office. “So they try to say, how can I pass this on to the kids?”

To start the process of building a cabin trust, call a state planning attorney and they can help you with how to go through the process.